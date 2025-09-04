INTERNATIONAL LITERACY DAY: Reading lives

To mark International Literacy Day, which is today, Monday, 8 September, we present personal reading journeys by Rhodes University Journalism and Media Studies students that illuminate the human dimension of South Africa’s literacy challenges.

The 2021 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) revealed that 81% of South African Grade 4 learners could not read for meaning in any language, up from 78% in 2016. South Africa ranked last among 43 participating countries.

However, an equivalent 2024 survey of Makhanda Grade 4 students, conducted by GADRA Education and Rhodes University’s Department of Education, found that 45% could read for meaning, more than double the national rate.

These student narratives explore pivotal moments that transformed relationships with reading: discovering the “right book,” encountering a teacher who recognised potential, learning from grandparents as storytellers, or finding encouragement through peer connections. For some, reading became a refuge during difficult times.

Despite limited access to books in many contexts, young South Africans find pathways through digital platforms, newspapers, magazines, and religious texts. These stories demonstrate how meaningful connections to diverse, culturally relevant materials can spark literacy engagement and transform lives.