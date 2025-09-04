Call for “literary conservationists” to preserve reading culture

By Iphendulwe Sigwebela and Siphesihle Mkhwanazi

Prof Sam Naidu has called on educators, parents and community members to become “literary conservationists” to combat declining reading skills among students and preserve local reading cultures.

Naidu delivered the 2025 Vice-Chancellor’s Distinguished Community Engagement Lecture at Rhodes University on Thursday, focusing on how reading clubs strengthen communities and address literacy challenges.

“Each year, it seems like our students find it more difficult to read the prescribed texts in our curriculum, although the curriculum has evolved over the recent years to accommodate a diverse student body,” Naidu said during her presentation.

Naidu, who received the Vice-Chancellor’s Distinguished Community Engagement Award in April 2025, has spent decades in community literacy work, including the formation of Makhanda book clubs. The award is Rhodes University’s highest recognition for academics who build sustainable partnerships between the university and surrounding communities.

She said literacy challenges have made students insecure about speaking English, leading them to avoid conversation and writing. She argued that while digital reading offers convenience, it can weaken abilities like empathy and creativity that traditional reading develops.

Beyond improving literacy, Naidu said reading clubs create stronger communities, reduce stress and enhance brain function, demonstrating the broader impact of reading on both individuals and society.

The lecture featured testimonials from community partners, including teachers, former school principals, student volunteers and a former reading club member, who described the transformative effects of the reading programs.

The event concluded with audience members collectively reading the story “Why the Moon Gets Smaller and Bigger” aloud, demonstrating the community-building power of shared reading experiences.

In her closing remarks, Naidu urged attendees to actively create reading communities and sustain reading cultures by sharing stories, supporting libraries and promoting literacy initiatives to ensure these traditions continue for future generations.