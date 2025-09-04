A taste of home: Celebrating heritage through African cuisine

By Sindisiwe Tshona and Iphendulwe Sigwebela

This Heritage Month, the vibrant tapestry of African culture is being celebrated not just through attire and music, but through the powerful, unifying language of food. A plan for the opening of a new African restaurant is simmering in Makhanda. It’s a story of cultural connection and culinary passion, told by those who are bringing the flavours of the continent to our community.

For Dr Esteri Msindo, a Zimbabwean academic-turned-restaurant owner and manager, her soon-to-be-opened establishment, Benejil Afro Cuisine, is more than a business; it’s a mission. After completing a PhD in Sociology at Rhodes University, she and her husband are venturing into entrepreneurship to create an outlet for their organic farm produce and a much-needed space for the city.

“We realised that in Makhanda, there isn’t a very good space for where people can have their African dishes,” she says. Her vision is to create a cultural hub where people from West, East, and Southern Africa can either find a taste of home or boldly try something new. Her signature dish, Jollof rice, acts as a perfect ambassador, a familiar base of rice transformed by a melody of spices that connects everyone. “Anybody from anywhere can actually enjoy it,” she says.

Precious Azuka, a Nigerian-South African student, echoes this longing for a culinary connection. For her, Heritage Month is a time to openly revel in her culture, often by cooking traditional meals like her mother’s favourite, Ogbolo soup. While she finds sourcing authentic ingredients difficult and expensive in Makhanda, the act of cooking itself is a profound link to her identity.

“Being able to cook and eat Nigerian food has made me feel a bit more connected to my heritage,” Precious shares. She has also become a cultural ambassador, introducing her South African friends to beloved dishes like Jollof rice and, more adventurously, the unique textures of draw soups.

Together, their stories highlight how food is a powerful carrier of culture. It’s a source of pride, a catalyst for conversation, and a comforting reminder of home, proving that heritage is not just something we wear, it’s something we share.