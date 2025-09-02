XI Attackers get kit boost ahead of new season

By Chris Totobela

Makhanda football giants XI Attackers will kick off the new Hollywood Bets Regional League season in style, thanks to a kit donation from a local business.

Abahlaseli, as Attackers are fondly known, will start the season sporting brand-new playing kit donated by Shoba Funeral Directors.

Attackers’ fitness trainer Lukhanyo Ngcungca was excited as he accepted the donation. “This means a lot to our team and I would like to thank Shoba Funeral Directors for opening their doors for us. We are one of the biggest and oldest teams in Makhanda with a huge following but we are lacking a little bit when it comes to uniform and this will help us a lot.”

Team captain Sihle “General” Ntlanjeni spoke about how much the donation will help the team. “This will boost our morale and help us achieve more and make our fans happy.”

Nomampondomise Shoba of Shoba Funeral Directors said the gesture was a dedication to their former employee, the late Mncedisi Qenge, who also played for Attackers.

“He served us so well and what other way of thanking him and honouring him for his good service to the business other than helping his team. Secondly, it is our duty as local businesses to plough back to the community that supports us. XI Attackers is a very big team in Makhanda with a huge following and we are happy to be associated with a team of their calibre with such great history. This is not just a once off thing as we will try and help this team whenever we can and help them achieve their goals,” said Shoba.

She called on the youth of Makhanda to take education and sport seriously as they go a long way in making everyone’s life better and help keep the youth out of trouble.