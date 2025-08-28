By Luvuyo Mjekula

The dispute between “landless” Makhanda residents and Makana Municipality is likely to escalate after the latter reportedly failed to meet the residents’ 48-hour deadline last week.

It was reported that the residents are planning to return to eGalfini”eMpolweni” to resume their occupation this Sunday.

This has been confirmed by leader, Vuyokazi Buwa. “The residents have had enough. The municipality is playing us. It is true that we will return to eMpolweni on Sunday,” said Buwa.

She said the municipality simply did not respond to their memorandum. “It seems they are ignoring us because two days passed a long time ago. We are going ahead with our way forward.”

On Wednesday last week, the residents marched to the City Hall and gave the municipality two days to accept their memorandum of agreement committing the municipality to the development of Erf 4807, also known as eGalfini, near the R67 in Joza.

The residents have been involved in a battle with the municipality over the piece of land which they started “illegally” occupying on 27 July. The municipality told them the piece of land is not suitable for housing development because it is a wetland and is rather earmarked for business development.

The municipality has offered the residents about 1 000 sites at the Khayelitsha informal settlement in Joza as well as land for residents who meet certain subsidy requirements.

However, the residents rejected the offer and demanded eGalfini.

They claim the municipality acknowledged in its 2019 Spatial Development Plan and other relevant policies that eGalfini is designated for human settlement.

In the memorandum delivered at the City Hall in the presence of law enforcement officers, the residents said they wanted the land and committed to developing it in a suitable and responsible manner and would comply with all relevant laws and regulations related to land development.

They wanted the municipality to commit to giving them the necessary support and guidance in developing the land and ensure this is done in accordance with relevant policies.

“The memorandum of agreement represents a commitment by both parties to work together to address the land needs of the Mpolweni residents in accordance with the designated use of land as human settlement.”

Municipal manager Mpumelelo Kate received the document and told the residents municipal leadership would study the document.

The residents gave the municipality two days to provide a response.

The municipality has instead published a list of beneficiaries of phase 2 of the Mayfield government housing development. The list has received much backlash from the local community with some sections alleging that it contains a number of people who already live in RDP houses.