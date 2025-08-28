Ndlambe flag flies high in Adams Cup

By Chesley Daniels

Kowie United and Klipfontein United registered impressive bonus-point wins in their respective Epru Adams Cup fixtures over the past weekend.

Kowie thrashed Malmaison 51-27 while Klipfontein also clinched a solid 31-22 away win.

Kowie United vs Malmaison

Spectators who packed Station Hill Sports Ground witnessed a high scoring game of rugby with 11 tries being scored on a day full of entertaining running rugby.

The game was played at a very fast pace as both teams ran hard at each other, keeping the ball alive and giving it a lot of air. The home side scored seven tries on the day and their attacking prowess proved too strong for the visitors from Sunday’s River.

Mason Brooks contributed 21 points – a try, five conversions and two penalties – on the day and had a solid performance, while Steward Hilpert was voted man of the match.

Kowie accumulated 10 log points from the bonus-point win and moved up to sixth position on the Epru Adams Cup Group B overall log.

Steytlerville Barbarians vs Klipfontein United

Log leaders of the Epru Adams Cup Group A, Klipfontein, travelled to the Sunday’s River to take on a defiant Steytlerville side who were seeking revenge after their first round defeat in the hands of Klipfontein. Both teams produced exceptional rugby in the highly competitive and physical encounter.

United made sure they kept their composure throughout the game with their experience forward pack and explosive young backline who dominated matters in securing a hard earned 31-22 bonus point win. The crucial away win means Klipfontein strengthens their position on top of the log.

OC vs Red Lions

OC hosted the visitors from Adelaide at the Miki Yili Stadium on Saturday. The struggling OC side got back to winning ways, clinching an all important 32-31 bonus point win.

This close encounter went down to the wire but it was the home side who pulled it off in the end.

Rosebuds Alicedale vs Enon United

Rosebuds hosted Enon from Sunday’s River in a double header in Alicedale on Saturday. Enon, who are the log leaders in the Adams Cup Group B, came with a clear intent to win and fought very hard to register a narrow 38-32 bonus point win.

The high scoring affair saw 11 tries scored on the day as an indication of the entertaining rugby that was displayed on the day.

Karoo Springbokke vs Swallows Grahamstown

Swallows travelled to Cradock to face a tough Bokke side in front of their home supporters. Both teams came hard at each other from the kick off. Swallows had many scoring opportunities and should only blame themselves for not being able to clinch the win after they dominated the home side.

In the end, a mistake in the Swallows’ defence saw the home side scoring the winning try to narrowly edge the Makhanda side 19-15.