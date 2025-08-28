Makhanda fitness coach on women’s safety

By Chris Totobela

A Makhanda self defence trainer is passionate about the safety of women in a world where they are constant targets.

“We all know that we as women are targeted out there and we are not safe,” says Bukeka “Buki” Ncethani.

The 29-year-old is a private aerobics and fitness coach in Makhanda.

She teaches different kinds of aerobics, including Step, Tae Bo and Box at the Joza Indoor Sports Centre.

She says Box is her favourite because it incorporates self defence, which helps protect women from attacks. “Women need to stay strong, courageous and safe,” Ncethani says.

She adds that it is also important for women to stay healthy and fit to fight chronic illnesses.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail as part of a weekly Women’s Month feature, Ncethani takes the readers down memory lane. “I started playing sport at a very young age while I was still at primary school.”

She got involved in athletics and later joined her school’s netball team.

Looking to expand her horizons, Ncethani pursued road running after finishing school but was later introduced to aerobics by her sister. After trying out a few times she started falling in love with the sport and never looked back.

She grew in the sport, and in 2022, became a qualified aerobics and fitness instructor who also teaches self defence.

She tells this reporter that her biggest challenge in aerobics is the fear of teaching a full class. “I always feel nervous when I have to stand in front of a full class but I’m slowly working on overcoming that fear.”

She is grateful to a range of people who played a crucial role in her career. “I would like to thank everyone who contributed to making me the person that I am today and [the media]for giving us women an opportunity to showcase our God-given talent and also for informing the community about the work that we do in our different corners.”

Ncethani is proving to be one of the youngest coaches who play a big role in developing the community of Makhanda through sports and seems destined to go far.