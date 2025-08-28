The troop’s impact reaches beyond its members. Through community service initiatives, the scouts actively contribute to local causes, in 2023 they had a river cleanup campaign focused on waterways and sustainable drainage systems, they also have regular visits at the Mckaiser Old Age Home where they read stories to residents and distribute donated toiletries. Operating entirely through community donations, the troop relies on this local support to fund all their activities and continue their service work.

Moyikwa’s leadership is defined by a deep sense of commitment, especially given her personal challenges. Despite living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), a condition affecting her nervous system and causing daily dizziness, she refuses to let it hold her back. “I am disabled but I have an ability to do everything that anyone can do,” she says. She credits Kinsler for being a great support, particularly with her scouting background, making calls, and educating the scouts on safety precautions for hikes and camping and other scouting activities.

With the program growing and receiving calls from new people who want to join, Moyikwa has a clear vision for the future, she aims to establish more groups and put the St Mary DCC Scouts on the map of Makhanda, to be recognised and include children from even more diverse communities. She wants her troops to always remember her core message: “it’s not too late to start over.”