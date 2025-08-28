By Lufuno Masindi

The 2025 Makhanda Teacher Awards Gala highlight was the presentation of awards to excellent educators.

Excellent Emerging ECD Centre: All for Christ Pre-School

Founded in 2016 by Koomson, this centre overcame post-Covid challenges to grow from five children in 2022 to 45 today. Inspired by the 2024 Education Summit, it achieved Gold-level registration, showcasing perseverance and community-driven success.

Excellent Novice Teacher: Hope Prince (Good Shepherd Primary)

Since 2022, Hope Prince has dazzled with her inclusive, creative pedagogy. Managing 45 learners in a calm, music-infused environment, she excels in language teaching, building parent partnerships, and fostering joy in learning – a true exemplar for newcomers.

Excellence in Foundation Phase Teaching: Zimkhitha Mdingi (Holy Cross School)

Zimkitha Mdingi’s innovative approach yields measurable progress, from perfect attendance to community reading camps. Her dynamic use of language and holistic focus transform learners, making her a pillar of foundational education.

Excellence in Intermediate Phase Teaching: Jayne Berriman (St Mary’s RC Primary)

With deep pedagogical knowledge, Jayne Berriman creates empowering spaces through programs like her “superhero” values initiative. Her flexible planning boosts literacy and critical thinking, evidenced by strong learner outcomes.

Excellence in Senior Phase Teaching: Setyenzwa Nyanda (Ntsika Senior Secondary School)

Over 30 years, Setyenzwa Nyanda has maintained a 100% pass rate in Grade 12 isiXhosa, earning distinctions and inspiring university pursuits. Her innovative methods, like WhatsApp tutoring, extend to mentorship and community support.

Excellence in FET Phase Teaching: Nadia Czeredrecki-Schmidt (Victoria Girls High School)

A passionate science educator, Nadia Czeredrecki-Schmidt enriches lessons with real-world excursions and expo guidance. Her multifaceted role, including lecturing at Rhodes, has propelled projects to international acclaim. Special applause went to Victoria Girls High for its 100% matric pass rate from 2020 to 2024, highlighting its enduring contribution to public education.

Excellence in Leadership: Primary School (Joint Award): Elzaan van Wyk (PJ Olivier Combined School) and Gerard Jacobs (St Mary’s RC Primary)

Elzaan van Wyk’s relational leadership has turned around her school’s hostel and embraced technology amid challenges, embodying care and innovation. Gerard Jacobs, a community stalwart, prioritises basics and partnerships, turning St Mary’s into a haven for potential realisation.