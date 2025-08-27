WOMEN’S MONTH: Makhanda loses a trailblazer

By Mbali Tanana and Chris Totobela

The sudden passing of former Women’s Rugby Springbok, Daphne Scheepers, has left the community of Makhanda reeling in shock. Scheepers, 41, died in a hospital in Gqeberha last Saturday.

Thembisa Matomela, elder sister to the decorated sports star, confirmed that the multi-talented “Didiza,” as she was affectionately known, died from complications following the birth of her first child, a daughter born two weeks ago.

“…now I have her newborn baby here in my arms, and Daphne will always live through her,” Matemola said.

Known for her passion for sport, Matomela says her sister played multiple sport codes – from soccer, rugby, netball and hockey – but she really excelled in rugby and it was her first love.

“She went to various schools growing up, because she was always travelling with our mother, so she schooled at Potchefstroom, Gqeberha, Winterberg and Breidbach High School before pursuing a diploma in tourism at Eastern Cape Midlands College, and among all those institutions, she was known to shine on the sports field,” said Matomela.

This excellence was evident when she earned her colours in green and gold, selected to play for the Springbok Women’s Rugby team. She competed in the Rugby World Cup in England in 2010, after making her debut against Scotland earlier that season.

The former Springbok midfielder still had a lot to offer on the field and was contracted with the Free State Women’s Rugby, Cheetah Queens who are part of the Women’s Premier Division at the time of her passing. She had also represented EP Queens and Bulls Daisies previously.

A statement released from the Free State Women’s Rugby read, “it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved teammate and sister in rugby, Daphne “Didiza” Scheepers.

“Daphne’s dedication and contributions to the growth of women’s rugby in South Africa will be deeply missed… her achievements on the field will continue to inspire future generations of players.”

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail after receiving the news of Scheepers’ passing, Lily White official George Lamani said, “we are very devastated by this news. I believe she is the first player from Makhanda to represent her country.”

Over the past month, Scheepers has been seen sharing her talent — playing netball — with some of the local Makhanda teams.

Fort England Netball player and friend to Scheepers, Pat Mayekiso, said while they met through sport, they became close like sisters.

“She was always willing to step up and fill in roles and support our local teams… she was such a vibrant soul, I still cannot believe she is gone,” said Mayekiso.

President of SA Rugby Mark Alexander said Scheepers was a trailblazer.

“Losing someone in the prime of their life is a tragedy that words can scarcely ease. Daphne’s passing leaves a void in our hearts, but her legacy will endure.

“May you [Daphne’s family, friends and former teammates] find comfort in knowing that she was deeply loved and widely admired. Her name will forever be part of our story.

“Rest in peace, Daphne. Your spirit lives on in every young woman who dreams of wearing green and gold,” he said.

Springbok Women’s Assistant Coach Laurian Johannes-Haupt, who played with Scheepers in 2010 and 2013 said, “she poured her heart into the game, leaving everything on the field and doing whatever was needed to make the team better,”

“Her smile was contagious, her presence magnetic. People were naturally drawn to her… she was a special woman with a heart of gold,” she said.

Namhla Siyolo who worked with her at Kwaru and the EP rugby team, was still in shock, “We have lost a warrior that will be very difficult to replace, she was an ambassador and a true definition of imbokodo. We will truly miss her.”

Scheepers will be laid to rest next weekend in her family home in Port Alfred.

Her memorial service will be held in Gqeberha and EP will share the details as soon as everything is finalised with the family.