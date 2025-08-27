Armed robbery and a double murder

By Luvuyo Mjekula

Makhanda police are hunting down suspects after a business robbery and a deadly shooting in Makhanda in recent days.

On Saturday, armed robbers held up staff at PEP Store in Market Square. Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said at least three armed robbers hit the store.

“They threatened cashiers with firearms and demanded money. They managed to steal an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene,” Nkohli said.

In a separate incident, two people were shot dead in Vukani Location on Tuesday. Nkohli said the police have opened a double murder investigation after the bodies of an adult couple were discovered with gunshot wounds inside a house in Notana Sixaba Street at about 6:50am.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects in either incident to contact the nearest police station. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.