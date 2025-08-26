Dassie Dash success

Photos and caption by: Mihlali Somdaka and Abongile Gaya

The Dassie Dash was a fun relay run full of healthy competition amongst local businesses of Makhanda, as well as the Zoology Department from Rhodes University. It was held in Graeme College last Friday, and people came together to enjoy their lovely Friday by offering moral support to the runners.The running competition was a means of raising funds to repair the Mountain Drive Road and support initiatives such as Meals for Miles. It also gave businesses the opportunity to network with other businesses. Teams came together and dressed in the best running outfits they could find, in attempts to win the prize for best dressed. One team, Team Invincible in red hard hats, won a prize for having the best baton. Whilst other teams, such as the BuCo team in bright orange, kept their spirits high after a long run for a good cause.