More waiting for Makana residents

By Phila-Nathi Mapisa

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says their probe into Makana Municipality’s affairs under proclamation. 207 is still underway.

The SIU’s investigators conducted a search and seizure operation at the municipal offices in 2024, which had been anticipated to wrap up around August 2025. However, they confirmed that the process is taking longer than expected.

“During the planning of the investigation, we anticipate a finishing time. However, unforeseen circumstances may arise, causing the investigation to extend beyond the expected duration,” Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson, told Grocott’s Mail.

Kganyago explained that investigations often lead to new matters being identified, which require further investigating, prolonging the process.

When evidence supports criminal wrongdoing, Kganyago says referrals are made to the appropriate authorities, he says these referrals are reported on an ad hoc basis.

However, “they make no commitments at this juncture as the investigation is ongoing,” he added.

Kgaynago stressed that it is bound by legislation to only provide progress reports to the President and Parliament once investigations are completed, limiting the extent of updates it can publicly share with Grocott’s Mail.

For the residents of Makhanda, this means continued waiting as the investigation proceeds. The SIU did not provide a new estimated timeline.