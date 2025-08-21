Makhanda boxing ref goes the extra mile

By Chris Totobela

“Our decisions are always challenged, not because they are wrong, but just because we are women.”

These were the words of Onenceba Sweetness Manjezi, a Makhanda-based boxing referee.

Grocott’s Mail sat down with Manjezi as part of the regular Women’s Month feature.

The soft spoken 21-year-old East Cape Midlands College student admits she encounters gender-based challenges in her career.

“As women, we always have to go an extra mile to prove that we can officiate in big fights. Our decisions are always challenged not because they are wrong, but just because we are women.

“Everything we do in the ring or ringside is guided by the rules of the sport and I so wish that one day people will allow us to do our job freely without being scrutinised.”

Manjezi says refereeing is more enjoyable, even though challenging, compared to taking a solid straight right in the face.

Before becoming a ring official, Manjezi was a boxer, and a long distance runner.

She recalled that she got involved in sport at a very young age in her home village Feni, in Peddie.

“My father was an athlete and he played an important role in my sporting career. I started racing with my friends and beating them every time and that is how I got my nickname Junior Caster as I was the fastest in the group.”

She went through different schools, but in 2014 she moved to Gqeberha and that is when she took her running seriously and entered different competitions and did well.

One of her highlights was taking part in the famous Umhlobo Wenene 10km race.

Unfortunately Covid-19 halted her progress and she spent a lengthy period sitting at home not training.

She was then introduced to boxing and decided to try it out. “It was not easy to transform from running to boxing, but as soon as I got used to it, I started enjoying it more.”

Manjezi won a silver medal in the national championships in Cape Town before taking off her gloves in exchange for refereeing, judging and match-making.

Despite the challenges she faces on a daily basis, she is determined to go as far as she possible can in her new role.

She also shared a Women’s Month message. “Happy Women’s Month to all women out there and thank you for being authentic and keep shining your light wherever you are and not be intimidated by anyone or situation.”

She acknowledged the role of the media in giving women the platform to shine and feel more appreciated.

“Special thanks to my coaches who have also played a big role in my boxing career – Sivuyile Ngcolimba of Peddie-based Dabhan Boxing Club and Mfuzo Dyirha of Mfuzo Boxing Club.”

Manjezi is destined for greater things and her calmness in the ring makes it much easier for her to handle high profile boxing bouts.