    Monday, August 25
    ARTS & LIFE

    Jabulile Majola captivates The Black Power Station

    Philanathi Mapisa
    Jabulile Majola takes the stage with Isitifeketi Road Show at The Black Power Station. Photo: Zintle Nojoko

    Photos and caption by Zintle Nojoko

    Jabulile Majola’s sold-out show at The Black Power Station left Makhanda with timeless energy. From the moment Majola stepped on stage, the audience was drawn to his magnetic presence, with a soul-stirring voice echoing, people felt transported on a shared journey.

    Jabulile Majola is interacting with the large crowd at his sold-out show. Photo: Zintle Nojoko

    The Isitifeketi Road Show had attendees eagerly flocking to the venue until the limited capacity was reached.  A palpable energy was maintained throughout the night, and the audience’s love was shown.

    “The audience tonight was both engaging and energetic throughout the night. I cannot wait to see what other cities have in store for us”, said Majola after a successful performance. It might have been his first time ever in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, but he smoothly won many hearts, and they look forward to his return.

    Audience members were captivated by the echo of Jabulile Majola’s voice at The Black Power Station. Photo: Zintle Nojoko

     

