Jabulile Majola captivates The Black Power Station

Photos and caption by Zintle Nojoko

Jabulile Majola’s sold-out show at The Black Power Station left Makhanda with timeless energy. From the moment Majola stepped on stage, the audience was drawn to his magnetic presence, with a soul-stirring voice echoing, people felt transported on a shared journey.

The Isitifeketi Road Show had attendees eagerly flocking to the venue until the limited capacity was reached. A palpable energy was maintained throughout the night, and the audience’s love was shown.

“The audience tonight was both engaging and energetic throughout the night. I cannot wait to see what other cities have in store for us”, said Majola after a successful performance. It might have been his first time ever in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, but he smoothly won many hearts, and they look forward to his return.