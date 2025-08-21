It all adds up: Rhodes’s Siyanqoba Project builds maths champions

By Laney Van Wyk

Prof Eric Andriantiana’s journey from a determined undergraduate to Head of Mathematics at Rhodes University embodies the very community spirit that drives the Siyanqoba Project today. His path to academic success wasn’t paved with privilege, but instead built on the foundation of community support that continues to inspire his work.

“Back when I finished my undergraduate degree and really wanted to do postgraduate studies, my parents didn’t have the money to send me to the relevant school,” recalls Andriantiana. “One lecturer held my hand in terms of support – he didn’t give me money, but he had connections.” That professor’s intervention, connecting him to scholarship opportunities and even travelling with him to his new institution, shaped Andriantiana’s future and his philosophy of giving back.

Today, as Head of the Mathematics Department and coordinator of the Siyanqoba Olympiad training programme, Andriantiana channels that same community spirit. Working alongside colleague Catherine McLean, he has helped transform what began as a struggling initiative in 2014 into a three-time winner of the SAMF participation award.

The programme’s transformation came through a strategic partnership with Get Right Education, which provided crucial transport for learners. “Before they joined us, it was a struggle when it came to attendance,” Andriantiana says. “Even schools nearby, like Victoria Primary, had very low attendance. When Get Right Education supplied transport, that’s when we saw an increase.”

But transport was just the beginning. McKlein emphasises their unique approach: “We give them opportunities to see that maths problems are naturally fun. The type of questions we ask is not procedural – they’re questions that expose you to learn and think in different ways.”

Andriantiana believes in pushing students beyond their comfort zones for self-discovery. “With mathematical talent, you won’t know until you are put to the test. It all starts from the mind, then making it practical with passion.”

The programme’s impact extends beyond competition rankings. “Seeing kids in the Siyanqoba programme changing their mindset on mathematics gives me hope for the future that we are building an excellent generation,” says Andriantiana.

Despite ranking around 40th among 180 participants in teen competitions, the team dreams bigger. “Our dream is to be first,” he says, acknowledging the challenge while seeking additional funding for prizes to motivate top achievers.

Both educators offer wisdom born from experience. Andriantiana’s advice reflects his life philosophy: “Do your best so that you can give the people around you your best. Work on self-discovery and state of mind – you will have peace of mind knowing that at least I have done my best.”

McKlein finds motivation in “seeing others enjoying maths and feeling like they have achieved something”.

“Find something that you believe will help someone else and that you are passionate about, then you can do it,” she says.