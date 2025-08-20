Come, have an affair with Bathurst

By Mihlali Somdaka and Abongile Gaya

It take place on 29 to 31 August. The family-friendly event offers quirky contests such as the Beard, Belly and Eating Competition, a beer drinking contest, a drag race as well as market stalls and plenty of food. The Pineapple Train will be running and families can take tractor rides to the museum. There will be ice-cream and milkshake tasting competitions.

“We make sure that 90% of our activities over the weekend are both adult and child friendly so families can have a good time together,” says Tanya Schenk, the founder and organiser of the event.

Schenck says visitors can look forward to a wide range of food and drinks this year, “The highlight of the weekend in terms of food and drinks is the four wine tastings; we are doing four different food and wine pairings at four different beautiful venues.”. The food will be prepared by a professional chef from Port Alfred, who is a big supporter of Bathurst.

The event celebrates community traditions by having three areas where there are store holders and one of the areas, the Village Green is dedicated to the local people of Nolukhanyo and Nompumelelo. “We invite them to showcase and sell their crafts and handmade goods and sell them.” This encourages participation from the local community as well as to ensure that Bathurst and Nolukhanyo are not seen as separate entities.

The entire community is involved in the organisation of the event and is responsible for looking after the village, event and ensuring the safety of those who attend. Safety measures put in place for activities such as target shooting and rides include using paintballs in substitution for bullets, the competition is run by professionals, and the tractor rides are a short distance done by professional drivers with years of experience. The Bathurst Country Affair is an event that everyone can look forward to. “There’s something for everyone,” says Schenk.