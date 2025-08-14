The Methodist celebrated Women’s day in style

What’s a better way to celebrate Women’s Day than bringing local women together to challenge each other for the better? In celebrating Women’s Day on Saturday, the Methodist Church of Southern Africa brought together women in a netball tournament between the Kumkani Hintsa District and the William Kama District at Rhodes University. The tournament was organised by the women’s Manyano group from the church, Nomfundo Mbatha reports.

It was an exciting display of netball skills, with the two competing districts vying for the victory and building a sense of community among other women of God, and celebrating shared values outside their usual meetings. The event showcased the community’s enthusiasm for the sport and the effort of the women’s Manyano group to promote women’s participation in netball. “I was inspired by the desire to bring women in the Manyano group together in a fun, healthy and empowering way,” said Busi Kwayini, the William Kama District President.

The Women’s Manyano group is a faith-based, prayerful organisation made up of dedicated women who are committed to spiritual growth, service, and community upliftment. Rooted in strong Christian values, the group focuses on prayer, fellowship, and outreach. “Beyond spiritual activities, the Manyano women are actively involved in various community initiatives. These include charity drives, supporting families in need, visiting the sick and elderly, mentoring young girls, and organizing events that promote wellness and unity like this netball tournament,” she said.

The tournament aimed to bring unity and mutual respect between the two districts, “it’s a celebration of the strength and sisterhood that defines Manyano women.” Each district were divided into three teams, 1st team , 2rd and 3rd. The 3rd team which is William Kama and Kumkani Hintsa ended the game with a draw, each team with 4 points, fovour of Kumkani Hintsa. 2nd team, William Kama lost with 2 points and Kumkani won with 9 points. Lastly, the 1st team also ended with a draw, both teams were able to score 13 points. The cups were then not given to any team.

“The tournament was a wonderful success and a historic moment for us as women’s Manyano. Bringing together these two district for the first time was more than just sport, it was about unity, fellowship and building relationships between women of faith,” said Nomalungisa Makubalo, an assistant secretary of the women’s Manyano from the Methodist church of the Sourthen Africa at William Kama district.