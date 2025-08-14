Music to restore, rejuvenate and connect us

‘Ingoma yoHadi’ Music Concert – Asakhe Cuntsulana

REVIEW

By Benevolence Mazhinji

When Asakhe Cuntsulana’s voice rose with the first notes of Yesu wena Ungumhlobo, a song which says ‘Jesus, you are a friend / A soulmate’, the entire audience chimed in almost immediately without needing to be prompted to sing along. That is how atmospheric Ingoma yoHadi, yesterday’s music concert in the Beethoven Room, was — more of an open invitation for each of us in that room to actively contribute to that sacred experience. This song captured the heart of this concert so perfectly, with Cuntsulana’s voice being the friend who guided us through each song that had been prepared for us.

The golden thread of friendship and kinship was also carried by Ngqiqo Mlokothi, who recited a poem about love and divine friendship. In the poem, the speaker reflects on being chosen as friend and family, and marvels at the depth of that bond. The poem mirrored the intimacy and warmth of the event’s celebration of connection.

In an interview, Cuntsulana shared his core philosophy, which is that music is boundless and is a universal language. He believes that music can transcend traditional categories like genre or origin, allowing him to connect directly with people on an emotional level regardless of their background. “I am not playing African music, I am simply playing music,” he said.

Throughout the show, he experimented with unconventional sounds and combined instruments not traditionally paired, such as the trumpet and an African string instrument like the adungu (Ugandan harp). Even when he sang Ideale, which is a romantic Italian song composed by Francesco Paolo Tosti in 1882, I was still able to connect with the song despite not understanding the lyrics.

With this concert curated with friends and collaborators, Cuntsulana aimed to restore what has been lost, to rejuvenate what is weak, and to use the music as a mechanism for us to reflect on ourselves.

The show closed with the upbeat Shona song, Mambo Wemadzimambo, which means ‘King of Kings’, and joy filled the room as everyone danced, clapped, and sang along, swept up in the energy that had been so carefully cultivated. It was a moment of collective exultation, a fitting finale to a concert that had celebrated friendship and the boundless power of music.

Asakhe Cuntsulana is a visionary musician from kuGatyane, Eastern Cape, known for blending African indigenous sounds with jazz and classical influences. He has performed at major festivals, including the National Arts Festival and Umtiza Festival. As founder of IThala leAfrika, Asakhe is committed to cultural preservation, using music and art to safeguard indigenous knowledge.