Makhanda police empower pupils

By Luvuyo Mjekula

Police officers and staff from the SAPS’ Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) in Makhanda recently embarked on an outreach programme to empower local pupils with knowledge and much-needed school supplies.

Led by commander, Lt-Col Matyobeni, the LCRC team handed out gift packs containing school uniform and shoes to more than 10 pupils at Tantyi Primary School near Xolani Location.

The event was inspired by Mandela Day recently celebrated across South Africa and the rest of the world.

Addressing the children, Matyobeni enlightened them about the work of the police and their relationship with members of the community. “You are not to fear the police, they are people who are here to protect you from being abused.”

Matyobeni alluded to Mandela’s love for children, and his passion to have them educated and protected.

“We decided to give back to schools because Mandela loved education and children,” Matyobeni said.

He went on to quiz the youngsters about their rights including education, protection and shelter.

He urged them to report inappropriate behaviour by both strangers and family members.

Monde Mzongwana, a clerk at LCRC and one of the organisers of the programe said: “We took the 67 days of Mandela, and said ‘instead of just sitting, let’s get together as colleagues and do something worthwhile’.”

Staff members collected funds and contacted Tantyi Primary management to find children who came from struggling families. “Our goal was to help these children feel and look the same as other children.”

Ntombizodwa Kepe, a grade 2 teacher at the school thanked the LCRC team. “You reduce our workload when you come to us when we call you, asking you stop everything you do to come and hear our concerns. That really says our children have rights. If they did not have rights, you would not care for them. But the way you care for them is admirable.”

Kepe implored the team to endeavour to help children at other schools as well.