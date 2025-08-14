Makhanda coach talks wellness and fitness

By Chris Totobela

In our Women’s Month feature this week, we introduce a young woman who has made huge strides in the world of sport.

Nqobile Ndlela is a strength and conditioning coach. She is also currently studying towards a Master’s degree in Human Kinetics and Ergonomics (HKE) at Rhodes University.

Ndlela started working at the Joza-based High Performance Centre (HPC) last year under her HKE department as part of her Honour’s programme and has been enjoying it since.

Ndlela told Grocott’s Mail that she fell in love with sport at a very young age. “I used to play different sports at high school – swimming, soccer and basketball. When I got to university, I became more interested in wellness and fitness.”

She is currently also an indoor instructor at the Rhodes University Health Suite. Ndlela enjoys working with a team. “Working with a group of people is more challenging, but enjoyable at the same time.”

She also shared her views on working with top local women football side, African Connection, which has won both women major tournaments this year.

“Judging from where I started with them and how they were when we started, it is so amazing to see the progress they have made. I am so proud of them and their achievements is a reward of their dedication.

“Remember talent alone will take you nowhere in modern sport as you also need to make sure that your body is in a very good condition. Seeing the amount of work they put in at the HPC, I’m not surprised to see them doing well.”

Ndlela also shared a Women’s Month message with women of Makhanda and the rest of the country.

“Women must always move their bodies as this will help them physically, spiritually and mentally.”