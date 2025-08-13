The Mdyesha legacy games begin

By Gcina Ntsaluba

In the heart of the Eastern Cape, where sporting legends are born and educational pioneers have long shaped young minds, a new tradition is about to begin. From 13–16 August, Ntsika Secondary School is hosting the inaugural Mdyesha Legacy Games, a multi-sport community festival that celebrates athletic achievement and the impact one remarkable family has had on generations of South Africans.

Organised by Khulasande Sports Development, the games honour the Mdyesha family whose lives exemplify the transformative power of sport, education, and community service.

Four days of community celebration

The festival kicked off on Wednesday 13 August with primary school rugby, netball, and soccer matches between Fikizolo, Vellem, Samuel Ntsiko, and Makana Primary.

Today, the focus shifts to community fitness with a 5km fun run (3pm to 5pm), raising funds for Ntsika Secondary School. Saturday features early registration, a fun run, an aerobics session, and secondary school rugby, netball, and soccer matches between Nombulelo, Ntsika, TEM Mrwetyana and Nathaniel Nyaluza Secondary, ending with a closing ceremony and prize giving at 3:30pm.

Event director Thobela Thoba-Mdyesha sees the games as a bridge between past achievement and future potential. “We want to celebrate sporting excellence and participation across all ages while uniting schools, clubs, and residents in healthy competition,” he explains.

“Most importantly, we hope to inspire our youth to pursue education and sport with the same dedication shown by the Mdyesha family.”

Gecelo Curnick Mdyesha: the foundation builder

Gecelo Curnick Mdyesha’s influence extended far beyond the rugby field and classroom. As an educator and principal, he understood that sport and learning were complementary forces that could shape character and open minds.

Mdyesha’s rugby career with Eastern Province was marked by his skill as a player and vision as an administrator. His appointment as SA Rugby Honorary Life President acknowledged a lifetime dedicated to developing the sport he loved and ensuring it served all South Africans.

Sandile Mdyesha: multi-sport champion

Sandile Mdyesha carved his distinctive path through the sporting landscape of the Eastern Cape. Sandile’s rugby career was built on the foundation laid by his family. His expansion into tennis showed an individual drive to explore different sporting challenges.

Sandile recognised that sporting success carried responsibilities – to mentor young athletes, to give back to communities that had supported his development, and to use his platform to create opportunities for others.

Telela Mdyesha: the inspiring educator-coach

Telela Mdyesha found expression through netball, coaching and teaching. Telela understood that coaching young women required technical knowledge and an appreciation for the unique challenges and opportunities presented to female athletes.

Her coaching went beyond developing players – she was developing confident, capable young women who would carry the lessons learned in netball into all aspects of their lives.

Monwabisi Mdyesha: the pioneer

Perhaps no member of the Mdyesha family carries more historical significance than Monwabisi Mdyesha, who was the first black rugby player from Graeme College to represent South Africa.

His selection helped break down barriers and expand opportunities for countless athletes to follow.