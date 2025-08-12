New date for land meeting after residents’ snub

By Luvuyo Mjekula

After Makhanda residents boycotted a public meeting to discuss their land demands on Monday, citing broken promises, the Makana Municipality leadership has agreed to move the gathering to tomorrow (Thursday).

The residents have welcomed the decision.

Yesterday, Makana leaders led by mayor Yandiswa Vara were set to address the “landless” residents at the Joza Indoor Sports Centre to provide feedback on resolutions taken at a special council meeting on Monday.

However, Vara and her team arrived to find only a handful of residents, believed to be a breakaway group.

The Mpolweni Squatter Camp residents’ committee had released a statement announcing that the residents would not attend the meeting. They wanted it to take place on Thursday, 14 August at 5pm when more people would be available to attend.

They also accused the mayor of breaking communication protocol agreements.

Committee leader Vuyokazi Buwa said Vara had not communicated with her before announcing the planned meeting on Facebook on 7 August. She said the residents were left feeling “undermined and disrespected”.

However, Vara argued that the “illegal occupation of land” is a serious matter that requires swift action. She also hinted she and municipal manager Pumelelo Kate would not be available on Wednesday, but the residents said they would welcome a report from a delegation from the municipality, even if Vara and Kate were absent.

In a statement released by spokesperson Anele Mjekula today, the Makana Municipality said it noted “with concern the low turnout” at the meeting. “While the meeting proceeded, the absence of broader resident participation limited the opportunity for a meaningful and inclusive discussion on the issues at hand,” the statement read.

The dispute stems from an invasion of a vacant municipal piece of land Erf 4807, also known as eGalfini, in Joza.

More than 1, 500 residents occupied the land on Sunday, 27 July, and started demarcating sites with strings and wooden poles. This prompted the local municipality to apply for an urgent court interdict and open a case of land invasion.

Public Order Police arrived and fired stun grenades and teargas to disperse the crowds.

A day later, angry residents blockaded roads with burning tyres and rocks and the police responded by firing stun grenades and teargas.

Makana leaders met with the residents the next day, and after hours of discussions, an agreement was reached to suspend the protest and any land occupation for a period of 14 days to allow the municipality to follow internal processes to address the residents’ concerns.

The municipality says it remains committed to engaging all affected parties to ensure collective and transparent solutions. “We encourage all residents, community representatives and stakeholders to attend and participate in the gathering.”