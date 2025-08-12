Makhanda cop charged with assault after alleged pepper-spray spree

By Luvuyo Mjekula

A senior Makhanda police officer faces multiple assault charges after he allegedly pepper-sprayed residents in separate incidents between February and October 2023.

Makhanda Police Station Commander, Colonel Mbulelo Pika, appeared briefly in the Makhanda Magistrate’s Court last week on four counts of assault.

According to the charge sheet, Pika pepper-sprayed four residents – Nkosentsha Toto in West Street and Conrad Hanekom, Clemens Harris and Christiaan Tafara in New Street.

The 58-year-old officer told the court he had applied for a state attorney to represent him in the case.

Magistrate Robert Ntuli postponed the case until 4 September for the results of the state attorney application.

Pika is out on a warning.