African Connection crowned 2025 Diski Queens 7s champions

By Malebo Pheme

In the Diski Queens 7s final on Saturday, 9 August, African Connection defeated Kutliso Daniels 2-0 to reclaim their title in an exciting Women’s Day match at JD Dlepu Stadium. The audience went wild when Emihle “Ratomo” Dyonashe scored a brace in the first half to seal the victory for the 2025 winners.

It wasn’t an easy journey to the final. Following a goalless semi-final, African Connection defeated their development team, Amakonokono FC, in a thrilling penalty shootout. Kutliso Daniels also put up a strong fight, holding off Bonani FC’s constant pressure before winning 4–3 on penalties.

Bonani Gora, coach of Bonani FC and Gora Pioneers, the reigning champions from the previous season, was among those who joyfully supported the event. Gora sees Women’s Day as an opportunity to take part in something unique and significant. “Girls are being murdered and abused in the modern society. I hope men will see women for who they are and change,” he remarked. He thinks competitions like this help keep young females off the streets and away from drugs in addition to showcasing potential.

Beyond football, the Diski Queens 7s remain a movement for women’s sport development, safety, and empowerment. “I will always support Chris Totobela’s vision,” Gora said. I hope that more people recognise women’s football’s potential.