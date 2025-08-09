Wafa Wafa comes to Makhanda

By Nomfundo Mbatha

The MTN8 tournament trophy tour graced Makhanda last Friday. MTN8 features the top eight teams from the previous Betway Premiership campaign, with just four teams left for the semi-finals: Orlando Pirates, Stellenbosch FC, Sikhukhune United, and Mamelodi Sundowns. All eyes are glued to which team will take it all for the 2025/2026 season.

Fabian McCarthy and Vuyo Mere, two legendary footballers who are MTN8 trophy tour ambassadors, lit up the room with passion and a contagious sense of purpose. For them, representing MTN8 is not just about football glory, it is about connection, community and creating lasting change.

“MTN is a big brand, a global brand”, said McCarthy, “to do something that I love while giving back, it’s the highlight of my career.”

For McCarthy and Mere, the MTN8 partnership is more than sponsorship. It is a chance to bridge generations, inspire students, and channel resources to where they matter most. Through initiatives like Goals for Charity and the Last Legend Standing prize, MTN has turned goals into more than points on the scoreboard, each potentially worth R20 000 to charity. The ambassadors aim to raise half a million rand in donations this season.

The competition is filled with burn, with this year’s theme, “Bazok’feela, they gon’ feel you”, embodying the attitude and spirit of the fans who back their teams no matter what, on and off the pitch. “All four teams have the mix of experience and hunger to win,” said McCarthy, before warning the Pirates face the most pressure as they chase the win under a new coach.

The discussion could not end without them reflecting on their battle in the MTN8 tournament. They recalled wild battles against South African greats like the late Skara Ngobese and Bradley August, and praised today’s rising stars such as Mothobi Mvala and Tebogo Mokoena. “The talent, the passion, you can see they are doing what they love,” said McCarthy.

Ultimately, the message was clear: the MTN8 is more than a cup competition. It is a stage for greatness, a lifeline for teams without sponsors, and a powerful force for community upliftment. “Everybody benefits,” they said with pride. “From the players to the fans to the charities, this tournament connects us all to each other, to our dreams, and to the world,” said Mere.