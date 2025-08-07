What’s really happening at Nathaniel Nyaluza?

By Lisakhanya Tali and Thandile Masinyana

Tensions ran high at a parents’ meeting held at Nathaniel Nyaluza High School on 5 August, where school officials attempted to explain a dramatic drop in learner performance. The meeting, which included School Governing Body (SGB) members and teachers, responded to a staggering decline in the school’s academic results for Term 2 of 2025.

The Facebook Grahamstown Anti-Crime Group posted the alleged pass rate for Term 2, which was 25%:

Grade 8 – 19% Grade 9- 15 % Grade 10 – 17% Grade 11 – 28% Grade 12 – 59%

This performance reflects a sharp drop compared to previous years, placing Nathaniel Nyaluza among the worst-performing schools in the Sarah Baartman district.

However, rather than bringing clarity, the meeting only deepened the frustration of parents and stakeholders. The acting principal, Andile Njovane, and teacher, Sphiwo Sonanzi, delivered the analysis by reading from printed sheets, offering no visual aids, comparative data, or explanatory context. Parents were left confused, with many questioning the school leadership’s preparedness and the absence of a clear recovery plan.

SGB member Mfundo Ntshwaxa, who also attended the meeting, linked the performance collapse directly to principal Mzwandile Kleyi’s suspension. “The collapse of these initiatives since his departure is no coincidence,” said Ntshwaxa, pointing to Kleyi’s notable track record: pass rates of 62.5% in 2021, 75% in 2022, 80.6% in 2023, and 84.6% in 2024.

“He reintroduced Pure Mathematics, brought back the St Andrew’s Academy programme, and even taught the senior Maths class himself. These were meaningful interventions,” Ntshwaxa said.

Since Kleyi’s suspension, the school has also faced a critical teacher shortage, further compounding the challenges learners face.

School leaders, however, shifted some responsibility to the Eastern Cape Department of Education, stating that promised support had not materialised. When approached for comment, department spokesperson Ceduma Mboxela responded: “The plan to change and improve school results is the responsibility of the principal, SMT, and SGB.”

When asked about the investigation into Principal Kleyi’s suspension and its apparent correlation with the school’s declining performance, Mboxela dismissed the link, stating that academic results should not hinge on the presence or absence of a particular principal. She emphasised the need for collaboration among staff and the school community, regardless of personal preferences, adding that resistance to leadership changes only hinders progress.

This response has sparked further frustration, with community members questioning the department’s role in rescuing failing schools. With no clear strategy presented and accountability blurred between the school and the department, the learners remain the biggest losers in a growing education emergency.