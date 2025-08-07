Leadership week with powerful voices and big ideas

By Uvile Soci

Rhodes University’s Leadership Week, a flagship annual event dedicated to exploring governance, development, and ethical leadership issues, drew attention from students, academics, and national figures alike. The 2025 edition did not disappoint as there were high expectations following last year’s resounding success, which saw prominent political, social, and academic voices converge on the campus.

Kicking off on 4 August, Leadership Week was spearheaded by the Rhodes University Student Representative Council (SRC), cultivating student engagement with real-world leadership challenges. It forms a key part of the university’s commitment to producing “leaders for the future,” in alignment with its academic and social transformation agenda.

The panel featured distinguished guests ranging from Advocate Dali Mpofu and Honourable Vuyo Zungula to social media personality Amahle Jaxa. Throughout the week, each speaker brought different perspectives and drew from their experiences in various sectors.

Day one of the event, the theme was “Harmony Beyond Borders: Navigating Peace, Security and Governance for Collective Prosperity.” It briefly reflected on student leadership and their role in reimagining African governance. Jaxa went on to speak about the importance of people-centred development, and she went on to drive the message home: “Africa’s future is dependent on the courage and ethics of community-driven leadership”.

Day two was all about “Empowering Future Generations: The Intersection of Business, Leadership and Civic Responsibility. It was about the importance of empowering future leaders and the intersection between business and civic responsibility. It asked students not to wait for politicians to do the work, but to work and act within their campuses and communities. Zungula closed the night, saying, “Nothing is us, without us.”

Day three was the Vice Chancellor’s Forum, with the panel including Professor Sizwe Mabizela. He discussed the impact of chronic underfunding, rising student debt and the deterioration of student wellness infrastructure, including overcrowded residences. The forum provided the space for constructive dialogue to reach a shared solution and challenged students on how leadership can respond effectively to the structural issues affecting higher education institutions today. The Director of Student Affairs at Walter Sisulu University addressed the pressing issue of graduate unemployment, poor skills alignment amongst South African youth and gender-based violence. She urged students to work in collaboration to address unsafe campus environments.

The fourth and final day of Leadership Week was a memorial lecture commemorating the late Rev Dr Simon Gqubula. The lecture focused on embracing ethical and responsible leadership for a united Africa in remembrance and honour of Gqubula’s legacy. The memorial lecture took place at St. Peter’s Chapel, and the keynote speaker was presiding bishop Rev Pumla Nzimande.

As South Africa continues to navigate complex social and political dynamics, initiatives like Rhodes Leadership Week remind us of the crucial role universities play in shaping democratic dialogue and civic responsibility.