Kowie thrashes Swallows in Adams Cup thriller

By Chesley Daniels

Kowie United finally registered their first win in the Epru Adams Cup Group B competition, thrashing Swallows Uitenhage 74-0 in Kariega.

The Port Alfred side scored 12 tries, with Johnny Hilpert and Enzo Swarts each scoring two twice. Hilpert also added two conversions to his tally, while captain Riaques Roberts shared the man-of-the-match award with Hilpert.

Kowie entered the Adams Cup competition late after a dispute and winning their case, and the double points system in the second round paid off for the Port Alfred side. They bagged 10 log points, which could prove crucial in their quest to avoid relegation.

Rosebuds Alicedale wins in style

In another match, Rosebuds Alicedale recorded an impressive 38-30 bonus-point win over Kabah United. Captain Gwenton Cedras and Ezra Davids starred with two tries each, with Davids also slotting two conversions. The win saw Rosebuds move into sixth position on the Adams Cup Group B log.

Klipfontein United increases lead

Klipfontein United strengthened their position on the log with a 26-10 bonus-point win over Algoa Park. The log leaders will face Thistles next in a battle for the top spot.

Other results:

– Brumbies vs Star of Hope: Star of Hope won 37-27

– Park vs Trying Stars: Park won 29-12

– Orlando Eagles vs St Marks Alicedale: Orlando Eagles won 31-15

– Middelburg Eagles vs Lily White Grahamstown: Middelburg Eagles won 43-3

– Old Collegians vs Hampshire: Hampshire won 19-12

The Adams Cup competition is heating up, with teams battling it out for a spot in the top positions. Kowie’s win is a significant boost in their quest to avoid relegation, while Rosebuds and Klipfontein United also made impressive gains in their respective matches.