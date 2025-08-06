Sedru women gear up for Kariega championships

By Chris Totobela

The South Eastern Districts Rugby Sub-Union (Sedru) women’s senior rugby team is hard at work preparing for the upcoming women’s championships in Kariega this coming Saturday.

Players were selected from top side Alicedale United, Old Collegians and Rhodes University.

Sedru’s head coach Danwy Jewel spoke to Grocott’s Mail after their training session at Miki Yili Stadium on Sunday. “I am pleased with what I have seen here and there is a lot of potential. We know how tough the challenge that we will be facing on Saturday will be as we will be playing against well established and very strong teams.”

The Sedru women’s team has some quality and experienced players who have played for the provincial side. Zenande Tembani who has grown to become one of Eastern Province’s best props is one of them.

The team has a good mixture of experience and youth.

Jewel has praised development structures in the region for producing very good and talented players.

“We have so much talent in this region as we have produced the likes of Daphne Scheepers who played for the Springboks, Sinazo Halom, Zenande Tembani and many more who played for the Eastern Province team, and that is testimony to the hard work and effort we put in as development coaches as we guide these girls in the right direction.”

Jewel appealed to the public to support the team. “We are going there to represent our region and these girls need everyone of us to rally behind them.”

The stage is set for the Sedru women to fly the local flag high.