Makhanda traffic cop’s love of rugby

By Chris Totobela

When she is not on the road dishing out traffic fines to offending motorists, a Makhanda traffic officer can be found on the rugby field playing her favourite sport.

Zukiswa Ngwenyeni Mize is a Makana Municipality traffic officer who enjoys playing rugby.

She is the first sportswoman to be featured in Grocott’s Mail’s Women’s Month special this year as we introduce the readers to women who make a mark in sports.

Mize recalls that she used to accompany her son to rugby matches and that is how she started developing a passion for the sport.

“I went to watch my son play when I met my brother’s colleague who encouraged me to try rugby and I decided to give it a go and I just liked it. I started playing rugby last year and at my age it is a real challenge, but I enjoy it.”

Mize admits she never played any sport while growing up, and after this experience, she feels like she missed out on a lot of fun.

“I never looked at sport as something that I could do as a young girl and now at my age I have just started and enjoying every minute of it. Participating in sport keeps me fit and healthy and my work involves a lot of walking and I’m on my feet most of the time.”

Mize says she is willing to learn, work hard, listen to her coaches and see where the sport will take her.

She has an inspirational message for all South African women. “Women keep families together and are pillars of families. I would like to appeal to all women not to give up in life no matter how difficult the situation may be. Let us keep ourselves busy by taking part in sport and not focus too much on our burdens. Happy Women’s Month to all women out there.”

She also invited women to join her Alicedale United team. They train at 4pm from Monday to Thursday.