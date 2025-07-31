Settlers Hospital staff guide learners on career choices

Settlers Hospital staff including occupational therapists and physiotherapists held a career guidance programme at Nathaniel Nyaluza Secondary School on Thursday 24 July to mark Mandela Month. “In our facility, we encounter learners of tertiary institutions who are frustrated due to choosing careers they regret.” The facility has also identified township learners who are not knowledgeable about some of the professions in health services. In response to the growing need for informed career choices among youth, the hospital offers assistance to the learners to expose them to various career options, required skills and available post-school opportunities. The professionals took time to demonstrate how certain medical apparatus works to the learners. “We trust that this initiative will enable the learners to make better decisions when choosing their careers. Tata Nelson Mandela ‘Madiba’ strongly believed that education is the most powerful weapon that can be used to change the world. We acknowledge the high unemployment of educated people in our country; however, we believe young people need guidance to secure a better future.” Photo: Luvuyo Mjekula