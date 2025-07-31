Second win on the trot for Lily White

By Chesley Daniels

Lily White Grahamstown dug deep to register a hard-fought 27-21 bonus-point win over Eastern PE in their second round Score Epru Grand Challenge Bottom 12 rugby encounter at the Miki Yili Stadium in Joza, Makhanda on Saturday.

This was a second win in succession for the Blues as they clinched a narrow away win against Orlando Eagles a fortnight ago. The win put the Makhanda side in eighth position on the log with two games in hand.

Lily White took on bottom-of-the-log and struggling Eastern PE side in rainy weather conditions in front of a decent crowd. A home win was non-negotiable for the Blues and they eventually sealed the deal with a close and evenly contested bonus point win.

Despite the wet conditions and surface, both sides managed to entertain the crowd with running rugby, scoring seven tries between them. Both teams were eager for a win and confronted each other with big hits, brutality and aggression.

Eastern forwards dominated at scrum time but Lily White’s skilful backs had other ideas. Captain and flyhalf Lakhanya Sam had a solid performance, contributing 10 points via a try, conversion and penalty.

With the score 22-21 in favour of Lily White, the Blues side showed tremendous character as Bulela Manona scored a try with less than three minutes left on the clock in the second half to clinch a 27-21 bonus-point win.

Trying Stars vs Kruisfontein United

Trying Stars took on defending champs Kruisfontein United at the fortress Wentzel Park Sports Ground in Alexandria on Saturday. Both teams are currently not consistent with their form in the competition and fighting for survival to reach the top four in order to book a semi-final spot.

Scoring opportunities were hard to come by in the contest due to wet conditions, but both teams were also guilty of handling errors.

In the end, both teams had to settle for a draw as an uphill battle awaits them in the competition to reach the top four playoff positions.

Stars drew against the Brumbies in their previous fixture and would have been disappointed not to register a win in front of their home supporter against United. But credit should go to the defending champs who held their nerve in pressure situations and kept the home side from scoring the winner towards the end. The visitors from Kouga should also be satisfied with the draw, but could also not afford to lose or draw from here on in, if they want to reach the playoffs.

Other results:

1. Park beat Brumbies 21-18

2. Middelburg Eagles beat St Marks Alicedale 29-24

3. Evergreens Uitenhage beat Kowie United 14-8

4. Hampshire beat Swallows 10-7

Latest Score Epru Grand Challenge To 12 log:

1. Gardens – 53 (12)

2. PE Harlequins – 47 (12)

3. Park – 42 (13)

4. Progress – 40 (11)

5. Kruisfontein – 34 (13)

6. Joubertina – 31 (13)

7. Trying Stars – 29 (13)

8. Brumbies – 27 (13)

9. Star of Hope – 24 (13)

10. Patensie – 15 (12)

11. NMU – 11 (3)

12. Oostelikes – 4 (12)

Score Epru Grand Challenge Bottom 12 log:

1. Surburban – 60 (14)

2. Born Fighters – 57 (14)

3. Middelburg Eagles – 47 (14)

4. Helenvale United – 46 (14)

5. Kareedouw Tigers – 43 (14)

6. Windvogel United – 34 (14)

7. Orlando Eagles – 32 (14)

8. Lily White Grahamstown – 32 (12)

9. Aberdeen – 27 (14)

10. St Marks Alicedale – 22 (14)

11. Adelaide Rangers – 19 (12)

12. Eastern PE – 10 (14)

Adams Cup Group D log:

1. Excelsior Middelburg – 33 (9)

2. Hampshire -30 (9)

3. Swallows Grahamstown – 28 (8)

4. Karoo Springbokke – 23 (8)

5. Newtown Wolves – 23 (9)

6. Wailers – 21 (9)

7. OC Grahamstown – 10 (9)

8. Red Lions – 9 (9)

Adams Cup Group B log:

1. Enon United – 55 (12)

2. Excelsior Uitenhage – 42 (12)

3. Evergreen Uitenhage – 40 (12)

4. Alderonians – 38 (10)

5. BD Blues – 29 (11)

6. Malmaision United – 21 (10)

7. Rosebuds Alicedale – 16 (10)

8. Kabah United – 10 (10)

9. Swallows UTH – 8 (10)

10. Kowie United – 4 (6)