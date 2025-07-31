Kelston Isuzu Grahamstown wins Dealer of the Year for its great service

By Mbali Tanana

“Exceptional road handling, especially on the gravel and the pothole-riddled roads of Makhanda.” That’s why Isuzu Bakkies are best for Brent Emslie, a farmer and co-business owner of Albany Pumps.

Emslie was speaking about why he keeps returning to the local Kelston Isuzu Grahamstown dealership which recently scooped the top prize as the Dealer of the Year at the annual national Isuzu Dealer Awards 2025 held in Gqeberha recently.

“It’s no surprise that the dealership is the best in the country and I say this because I have been their customer from as early as 2006. They never disappoint,” said Emslie.

The seasoned farmer and businessman said the amazing Isuzu products could be purchased anywhere, but it was the superior service and attention to detail that he received from Kelston Isuzu Grahamstown that made him loyal to the local branch.

Top-tier problem-solving



“Besides Isuzu being the best bakkie, it’s the amazing service that we keep coming back for. From getting a variety of vehicles to explore when shopping for a car to buy, or whether it’s them delivering our vehicles to us after a service, or even getting a courtesy vehicle when you’re in urgent need of one. Their workshop also has top-tier problem-solving skills. They really go out of their way to meet the needs of their clients,” said Emslie.

Kelston Isuzu Grahamstown Dealer Principal Stephen Meyer said they are very excited about their recent achievement and that the accolade reaffirms the hard work they have been doing as a team.





“Our biggest clients are farmers, butchers, bakers, livestock and game farmers – most of which have been returning customers – but it has been exciting to see a lot of new clients coming through as well. They have all made this award possible, and we are very grateful for their loyalty and support,” said Meyer.

Although he has only been Dealer Principal for the past 14 months, Meyer said he was very happy with the strong relations he has developed with his clients.

Kelston Group marketing manager Beverly Venter said the achievement reinforces Kelston Isuzu Grahamstown’s commitment to delivering great service and excellence, and building lasting relationships with its customers and community.

“The Kelston Motor Group congratulates the entire Grahamstown Isuzu team on this milestone

and looks forward to another year of innovation, growth, and customer satisfaction,” said Venter.