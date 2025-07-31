Diski Queen’s Sevens returns to celebrate women

By Malebo Pheme



As South Africa prepares to celebrate Women’s Day, a different kind of celebration is taking shape in Makhanda, one where football becomes more than just a sport.

On 9 August, the legendary JD Dlepu Stadium will host the third edition of the “Diski Queen’s Sevens Tournament”, a community-driven event by Chris Totobela and the African Connection Football Club.

But this isn’t just a tournament. It’s a movement.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, Totobela shared how the initiative began in 2023 at Mickey Yili Stadium with a full crowd and growing community interest. Since then, the tournament has transformed into a family-centred event, drawing mothers, fathers, and children together to support ladies’ football.

“We wanted something that goes beyond football, a platform that restores dignity to women and girls while giving back to the community,” Totobela explained.

The Diski Queen’s Sevens tournament was created to give developing teams a chance to play, especially those unable to form a complete 11-a-side team. The seven-a-side format levels the playing field and has helped revive several small teams in Makhanda and beyond.

This year’s lineup includes more than ten teams, with expected participation from:

African Connection

Gora Pioneers (defending champions)

African Killers

Bathurst City Tigers

Mary Waters

Kutliso Daniels

Victoria Girls High School

Bonani United

Amakonokono FC

Veterans FC

Fans can expect exciting matchups, particularly with the return of the fierce rivalry between African Connection and Bathurst City Tigers. Totobela described the tournament’s fast-paced format as an equaliser: “Even the so-called weaker teams can hold their own because of the short playing time. You just need to keep your shape.”

Beyond the field, the tournament also serves as a platform for awareness and empowerment. Guest speakers will address participants on key issues such as gender-based violence, child abuse, and trafficking, reflecting the event’s deeper mission. “It’s not just a tournament for us, but an awareness campaign,” Totobela said.

One of the standout features is the appeal of toiletries, a deliberate shift from traditional trophies and medals. Each participating girl receives toiletries to take home. Totobela recalled when a player told him she looked forward to the tournament because it was the only time she could count on receiving personal hygiene products. “That really stayed with me,” he said. “We want the girls to feel seen, supported, and prepared.”

Hosting this year’s edition at JD Dlepu Stadium, affectionately known as the “home of local football,” brings the event closer to the heart of the community. “We wanted the girls to play in front of their families and neighbours, people who know and celebrate them,” said Totobela.

When asked about the state of grassroots football in Makhanda, Totobela acknowledged the commitment of local teams but cited a lack of leadership and structural support for women’s football. “I’ve long suggested that every Premier League team should have a women’s side,” he said. “That would truly help develop the game.”

Despite limited funding, the tournament thrives thanks to donations from individuals and local businesses. These contributions not only help cover logistics but also directly support the girls, many of whom are regular customers at these businesses.

While fans will undoubtedly be cheering for their favourite teams, Totobela believes the true victory lies beyond the final score. “Yes, one team will be crowned champions,” he said. “But at the end of the day, the goal is for women’s football to win and for these young girls to walk away feeling stronger, prouder, and more hopeful than before.”

The Diski Queen’s Sevens kicks off at JD Dlepu Stadium on 9 August. Community members are encouraged to attend, bring toiletries to donate, and support a tournament changing lives one goal at a time.