Klipfontein extends lead in Adams Cup

By Chesley Daniels

Log leaders Klipfontein United extended their lead at the top of the Epru Adams Cup Group A with a hard-fought 28-15 bonus-point win over St Marks PE at the Harmony Park Sports Ground in Klipfontein on Saturday afternoon.

United’s first half dominance saw them taking a commanding 21-0 lead at halftime.

United, who are in resounding form in the competition, stamped their authority in front of their home supporters, playing an exciting brand of running rugby in wet and muddy weather conditions.

The home team ran the ball from their own territory and took the game to the visitors who also came hard at the home side with their physicality. St Marks’ forwards were strong in the scrums and set up decent ball carries.

But Klipfontein used their speedy, skilful backs and powerful forward play to gain territorial advantage and momentum. The home side scored two tries from deep within their own half in the match as they demonstrated their attacking prowess, one in the first half and a stunner in the second half. Speedster Junaid van Rensburg kept the large crowd on their feet with a brilliant long range try in the first half in a move that started from their own try line.

The first half ended 21-0 to Klipfontein.

Both teams came out stronger in the second half and the visitors launched a fight back. St Marks’ young backline provided the spark at the back and gained momentum on attack, while their hardworking forwards were also solid at scrumtime and received a few penalties.

Both sides’ discipline started lacking and the referee issued a few temporary suspensions for various infringements. The visitors clawed their way back into the game, scoring two tries as the home side felt the pressure. But Klipfontein’s defence stood firm forcing St Marks to make unnecessary mistakes.

Klipfontein’s Denver Miles took the game away from St Marks when he scored the try of the day with a move from his own 22m area late in the second half, sidestepping and shaking off numerous tackles, before bashing through the middle to score under the poles. Centre Duncan van Rensburg also completed his brace of tries in the second half after a solid performance for the home side.

Full credit to both teams who provided some exciting, entertaining action despite the wet weather conditions, giving the large crowd, full value for their money. In the end, the United side held on firm as their experience pulled them through to register a solid 28-15 bonus-point win.

Epru Adams Cup Group A log:

1. Klipfontein United – 48 (12)

2. Booysens Pride – 45 (12)

3. Thistles – 44 (11)

4. Gelvandale Wallabies – 41 (12)

5. Steytlerville Barbarians – 28 (11)

6. St Marks PE – 25 (12)

7. Paterson Lions – 23 (11)

8. Glen Roses – 19 (12)

9. Algoa Park – 11 (11)

10. Valencia Barbarians – 11 (12)