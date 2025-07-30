Footballers boot out GBV this Women’s Month

By Chris Totobela

August is Women’s Month and this publication celebrates women who are making a mark in sports.

We kick-off the feature with Anelisa Bentele, who is making waves in local football circles as the only female in the current Makana LFA executive committee.

Bentele recalls how her late parents used to love sport, especially her father, who watched sport everyday. “My dad only watched sport on TV and I was left with no choice but to watch and that is how I fell in love with sport.”

Bentele played netball at a very young age for Ntaba Maria Primary School. She joined Makana LFA as she wanted to challenge the idea of associating football with males. “I’m a feminist and I always wanted to explore spaces that are dominated by men.”

She admitted that working with men has not been a walk in the park. “There are always ups and downs, but what I like about working with men is that whatever disagreements we have remain in the boardroom, and I hate to say this – unlike us women, who take things very personally and sometimes escalate things out of the boardroom.”

In 2023, Bentele was given the honour of kicking off the first edition of the Diski Queens 7s tournament and has since played a role in every edition. “I felt so humble when I was given the honour of kicking off such a great initiative. The theme of Diski Queens 7s is kicking GBV out of South Africa and myself being an activist for GBV, it made sense. I would like to thank the organisers for allowing me to be part of this great initiative. Helping young girls with much-needed toiletries while educating them about GBV and other social ills at the same time is unique.”

She also shared a Women’s Month message with all women in Makhanda. “Be the change that you want to see. Be the women of 1956 who stood up and fought for change. Let us unite, love and protect each other. Wathint’ abafazi wathint’ iqanda.”

Bentele is a true leader, community developer, a mother and a sister who is loved and trusted by many.