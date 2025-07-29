Diski Queens 7s more than a football tourney

By Chris Totobela

Top women’s football side and seven times regional league champions African Connection will host the third edition of Diski Queens 7s in Makhanda in two week’s time, but it will be more than just a football tournament.

This year’s event, set for 9 August, will celebrate women as part of National Women’s Day and help raise awareness about ills perpetrated against women and children, according to Local Organising Committee member Nwabisa Tyelbooi.

The popular tournament will shine the spotlight on gender-based violence, women abuse and child trafficking.

Efforts will also be dedicated to the well-being of young girls.

“We will be donating toiletries to many young girls in the week leading up to the main event and on the actual day of the event. Our prizes will also include toiletries, which is something that will make a huge difference for these girls.”

Tyelbooi appealed to the public and businesses to donate toiletries towards this good cause as this will go a long way in uplifting young girls’ lives.

Anyone interested in donating toiletries can contact African Connection’s management on 078 619 6623.

“We thank all the people who have already contributed towards this good cause and we also invite the public to come in numbers and support the young girls that will be playing on the day,” Tyelbooi pleaded.

This year’s edition will take place at JD Dlepu Stadium on Saturday, 9 August.

Games will kick off as early as 8am.

Amakonokono won the first edition in 2023 while Addo-based Gora Pioneers lifted the trophy last year and come to this year’s event as defending champions.