    Thursday, July 31
    Construction truck overturns in Tantyi

    Luvuyo Mjekula

    This truck loaded with construction materials overturned in a freak accident in U Street, Tantyi on Monday. It is not clear what caused the accident, but an eyewitness said the driver apparently lost control when he tried to reverse in order to offload. According to onlookers no one was injured. Photo: Luvuyo Mjekula

