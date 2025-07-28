Traffic department to be fully functioning ‘in due time’

By Chalotte Mokonyane

After eight months of significant inconvenience for residents, the Makana Municipality Traffic Department has reopened its doors. As of this week the department is now providing services for the renewal of driving licenses, PrDPs, vehicle registration, and vehicle license renewals. This comes after the department’s closure in November 2024 due to unsafe building conditions, forcing community members to travel to Port Alfred for these essential services.

A recent media statement from the Makana Municipality confirmed these new operational services, with a promise to communicate further regarding other offerings “in due course”. A visit to the department revealed these services are indeed being provided. Senior licensing clerk Grace Mpahla confirmed the availability of these specific services during a tour of the facility.

However, the journey to full functionality is not yet complete. Mpahla clarified that learner’s and driving license tests are still unavailable until further notice. Makana spokesperson Anele Mjekula shed some light on this ongoing delay: “The Department of Transport is now awaiting permission to install equipment in the new building.” He said this should be done by Friday.