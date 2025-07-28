Broken laminator leaves Makhanda residents without library cards

By Sphosetu Mpakanyiswa and Thandolwethu Khumalo

Residents seeking library cards at Makhanda’s main Makana Library have been turned away for over three months due to a broken laminating machine. This creates a significant access problem as the city’s library system is not integrated.

The Hill Street Library has been unable to complete library card applications since May, with staff telling residents to return at an unspecified later date. While some residents have tried to obtain cards from other branches like Duna and Extension 9 libraries, this offers limited relief as each library operates independently – meaning a Duna Library card cannot be used to borrow books from Hill Street or other branches.

The situation is further complicated by the closure of Fingo Library for renovations, which has been delayed due to contractor issues and won’t reopen until at least June 2026.

A Rhodes University student who attempted to get a card twice – once in May and again in July – was told during her second visit that the library’s non-functioning laminator doesn’t even belong to the facility.

“The staff member said they weren’t sure if the laminator would ever work again or when they’d get a new one,” the student said.

Cathy Gush from the Friends of the Library said the group was never informed of the problem by library staff, but may consider funding a replacement laminator at their next meeting.

Makana Municipality spokesperson Anele Mjekula said the municipality is “attending to the issue” and that the Community Library is assisting with card production. However, residents interviewed said they were never referred to alternative services.

The delay in replacing equipment costing approximately R600 on Takealot has again raised questions about municipal priorities and service delivery in the city.