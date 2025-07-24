Tension at Seven Fountains school after call to axe principal

By Luvuyo Mjekula

Tensions are simmering between parents and teachers at Masakhane Combined School in Seven Fountains near Makhanda after the local community called for the removal of the principal, whom they accused of forcing pupils to dispose of her faeces.

Grocott’s Mail has learnt that after the Eastern Cape Department of Basic Education placed principal Thandeka Ngqezana on “suspension” following calls from parents and community members to “excuse” her, certain teachers boycotted classes on Wednesday and threatened to leave the school.

Community leader Siyabonga Bashe said during a meeting between community members, Education Department officials and school staff on Tuesday, a number of teachers threatened to leave the school for good if the principal was forced out.

Bashe said there was no teaching and learning at the school on Wednesday as only two teachers reported for duty. “Some teachers did not come because they said they were traumatised by the residents’ protest. But they are the ones who insult parents when they protest.”

He said the residents were adamant they wanted Ngqezana out of the school. They even told department officials to hire other teachers if some left. We decided to ask the principal to be excused. We can’t have a bully for a principal,” he said.

Bashe said many more pupils have been traumatised by the principal’s conduct but have been afraid to speak out. “Some have left, and their parents are scared to come out in the open.”

The residents said some of the children were even afraid to go to school.

Bashe said he had found out about the alleged distasteful act on social media. On investigating, he learned that it had been happening for years, and despite the fact that the school has flush toilets.

Bashe said pupils at the school had reported many other horrific stories. He said two girls had been raped but their cases were never followed up.

“This is not the first bad incident at the school. In 2020, a case of a 13-year-old girl who was raped off the school’s premises was never followed up on. There was another rape case of a child, allegedly by a driver of a scholar transport. But that also disappeared off the radar. We tried to follow up on the matter, but the police were called on us.”

There was a heavy police presence in the area on Tuesday as angry parents, residents and civic organisations came together in protest against the alleged conduct of the principal.

Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy confirmed that a group of protesters converged and protested peacefully outside the school premises. He said the protesters dispersed following a meeting with the relevant authorities.

McCarthy said the police are currently investigating a case of contravening the Children’s Act 38 of 2005. This came after a case was opened by the parent of one of the pupils on 27 June.

The case docket is currently with the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision. “The allegation is that the principal was forcing learners to empty the toilet bucket every time she relieved herself,” said McCarthy.

This was the third protest in two months against the principal.

According to Bashe, there are myriad other shenanigans at the school, including school nutrition meals going missing and a staff member being subjected to ongoing abuse. Unsubstantiated claims of nepotism also made the rounds.

The Makhanda-based Unemployed People’s Movement (UPM) was part of the protest on Tuesday, in solidarity with the community. UPM activist Babalwa Budaza said, “As the UPM, we became very concerned and decided to be part of the protest to show support to the residents of Seven Fountains.”

Budaza said they were part of a delegation that met with officials from the department, and they were informed that the principal had been placed on suspension pending an investigation.

Provincial Education spokesperson Vuyiseka Mboxela failed to respond to questions.