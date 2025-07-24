Rising rugby stars make their mark

By Nomfundo Mbatha

A proud moment for Graeme College and Makhanda as a whole, two talented teenagers from Graeme College are charging into the national spotlight after being selected to represent South Africa’s U18 Springbok squad.

A dream come true for these young athletes, balancing school, training, and national pride.

Erin Nelson (17), in Grade 11, born and raised in Makhanda, alongside Lucretia Magau (17) in Grade 10, from East London, have earned their Springbok call-ups after standout performances at the Craven Week tournament in Mpumalanga. Their selection comes after months of hard work, injuries, and moments of self-doubt, but today, they proudly wear the green and gold.

“I was disappointed after we lost 74–24 against the Bulls,” he said, remembering when everything changed. “But when they told us we were staying behind because we had been selected for the U18 national team, I did not care about the score anymore. I was over the moon.”

Nelson, a fullback and wing, started playing rugby in grade 1 and has already had to overcome serious injuries, including an 8-week setback last year. But through it all, he stayed inspired by his hero Cheslin Kolbe. “He is small, but the way he plays with heart, speed, and skill that is what keeps me going.”

Magau, an outside centre, started playing rugby in Grade 4 and quickly fell in love with the sport. “Rugby makes me happy. I have met amazing people through the game, and it’s become a part of me,” he said.

The school’s rugby culture runs deep; balancing academics with high-level sport takes discipline. “We train hard,” Nelson explained. “Tuesdays and Thursdays are for drills and team sessions. Then we work on our individual positions and match tactics. And still, we have to prep for class.”

Competing in the International U18 Series from 3 to 16 August, a tournament that will see them miss three weeks of school but gain invaluable experience on the international stage, is what seems to be a challenge as they embark on this journey.