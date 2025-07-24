MANDELA MONTH: Patients come first

By Lufuno Masindi

Mohammed Docrat has spent decades working tirelessly and collaboratively to achieve compassionate and innovative local public health care. He worked as the sub-district pharmacy manager and later as acting sub-district manager in Makana.

One of Docrat’s proudest moments came when he became the first subdistrict in the province to pave the way for the antiretroviral (ARV) program. “We worked tirelessly as a team,” Docrat recounts. The sub-district hosted provincial events, such as World TB Day and International Women’s Day, and launched the Youth Zone at a clinic in Port Alfred. He described this success as a collective effort that was not just a policy win, but a lifeline for hope in a country struggling with the HIV epidemic.

After identifying the need for skilled personnel, the Pharmacy Assistant Training Programme involved about 50 pharmacy assistants, many of whom were unemployed youth. His partnership with Rhodes gives students a platform to do community outreach programmes for pharmacy students and research for postgraduate students from different faculties.

“This is close to my heart,” he says, reflecting on how the program empowered the health system and tackled unemployment.

Docrat’s success was moulded by partnerships with influential stakeholders. He collaborated with Rhodes University and other local organisations like Coastal Kindness and Gift of the Givers. Rhodes University provided funding to the Joza Clinic for significant renovations and transformed it into a spacious hub for care.

He also partnered with Dr Davies Optometrists, the Provincial Hospital, Settlers Hospital, and the Sub-District Office, which resulted in removing the backlog in cataract surgeries, restoring sight to many citizens of Makana and surrounding areas.

In partnership with the Department of Health, Dr Davies provided free spectacles to learners from schools in Makhanda. Meanwhile, Kingswood College provided transport for the learners. In the Ndlambe area, Keready partnered with the Department of Health to provide free spectacles to learners in schools. He proudly acknowledges that teamwork held Makana’s health system together and made it thrive.

“We are public servants, and patients come first,” Doctrat says. For him, public health is about people, not systems.