MANDELA MONTH: Community-funded SPCA relies on teamwork and Mandela’s legacy of compassion

By Zipho Ndwayana

“Nelson Mandela was such a fantastic role model for everybody. I was fortunate enough to be alive while he was alive and in power,” says Michelle Bradley.

“As a role model, Nelson Mandela encompasses everything about compassion and integrity, which are essential in all spheres of life.”

This includes our relationship to all living things.

“This is not always considered in society. Animals also have feelings, and they enjoy human interactions,” Bradley says. They deserve our care and kindness.

Bradley has been a volunteer at the Makhanda branch of the SPCA for five years, serving on the management team dealing with finance. She is currently acting vice-chairperson while the chairperson, Prof Gary Watkins, is overseas.

The government does not fund this heroic organisation. It depends on the Makhanda community for financial support through public donations, fundraising and membership plans. A small portion of their funds also comes from adoption fees, although these funds are usually used to sterilise the animal before it is adopted.

With a small team, the SPCA has illustrated their humanity by protecting the animals in the Makana district.

”Everything at the SPCA is teamwork; we have a group of amazing individuals who play important roles.”

One example is a group of Rhodes University Accounting Honours students (RU Paws) that plays a critical role in funding for the SPCA. “They organised a community movie night, and we were absolutely blown away by the number of people who filled that theatre. It was absolutely amazing to watch and illustrated the community’s power,” she says.