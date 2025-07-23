Mandela Month: Cosatu made the elderly happy

By Siyanda Zinyanga

The Cosatu Young Workers of Makhanda and its affiliates visited Ethembeni Old Age Home to clean the centre’s premises to celebrate International Mandela Day.

The Cosatu Young Workers of Makhanda donated soaps, brooms and paints to renovate the centre. “We brought these cleaning materials and other necessities to show that we love the elderly”, Mzukiseni Mhlomakhulu, deputy chairperson of the Cosatu Young Workers. They also brought a cake along for older people. Ramie Xonxa, a Ward 2 councillor in Joza, attended the event. He opened the event by thanking all older people who came through.

He introduced three ladies: Khunjulwa Ngxe, Khosi Maloni and Nombulelo Ngxoweni, who clean and cook for the older people at the centre.

“We decided to pay a visit here to see the elderly who could have seen Mandela while he was alive”, Masonwabe Jasop, a Cosatu Young Workers Local Secretary, said.

“If somebody could come in here and find us cleaning, they would say these people belong in Fort England.” Ramie gave reasons why they could not clean. The three ladies caring for the centre had cleaned the premises before Cosatu and its associates arrived. Various members delivered speeches, noting why we should remember and celebrate this day. Meals, soft drinks and dessert filled the room with laughter, love and a sense of belonging for older people. No scrubbing transpired other than scrubbing off plates

Baroetsana Daniels, an elder in the centre gave a speech thanking the organisation for its donations and wished they could expand to other places with what they are doing. “You are in the path that shows you know how to respect the elderly, ” she said.

“We hope that we will be able to do more for this home next time”, Unathi Tyani, Cosatu Young Workers Chairperson, said. He also noted that Nondumiso Nxuzulu, a Cosatu Young Workers Local Treasurer, has done much work by occasionally visiting the old age home.