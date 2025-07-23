Joza Stars win replay, qualify for provincial tourney

By Chris Totobela

Joza Stars will travel to Qonce this weekend to represent the district in the Engen Knockout U19 tournament after edging Mini Stars on penalties in a replayed Sarah Baartman U19 District final in Addo on Friday last week.

The first game between the two teams had to be halted due to bad light, with Mini Stars leading 2-0.

The regional executive committee ordered a replay in Addo on Sunday, 20 July.

In the replay, Joza Stars took an early lead and were dominant early on, but were dealt a huge blow when they conceded a last-gasp goal that levelled the match 1-1.

A penalty shootout decided the important encounter, with the Joza side’s goalminder coming up with two crucial saves that shifted the result in their favour.

Head coach and manager Siyabonga Zondani was over the moon. “It was not easy but my boys gave their all. We are now busy preparing for the provincial tournament where we will be representing our district against other district winners and I’m sure that we will give a good account of ourselves.”

Makhanda football is enjoying a good run notwithstanding recent off-the-field incidents.

Meanwhile, Joza Stars will have no time to rest as they will have to hit the road again to play in the provincial tournament.