‘This event… represents kindness that Mandela showed us’

By Chalotte Mokonyane

The Amazwi Literature Museum exceeded the traditional 67 minutes and spent two hours at the Antic Elderly Care Centre, embodying the spirit of Mandela Day.

Representatives from Amazwi, including Education Officer Nozipho Madinda, Front of House Officer Patricia Peterson, Gallery Attendant Ayanda Simangwene, and Fort Hare intern Amanda Mphaqa, brought warmth and joy to the centre.

The program was packed with meaningful activities: cleaning the facility, reading to the residents, and sharing cake in honour of former President Nelson Mandela.

Nozipho Madinda emphasised Amazwi’s core mission to older people: “Amazwi Museum encourages people to read, to write books and to become storytellers and poets.”

She then captivated her audience by reading “The Day Gogo Went to Vote,” a touching story about a 100-year-old great-grandmother casting her first vote.

Mary Goliath a resident in the care centre expressed her appreciation, saying, “This event is a very great one and we love it because it represents kindness that Mandela showed us and we must keep going on with Mandela’s legacy with spreading love and kindness.”

While admitting his favourite part was the cake, Phillip Goliath added, “Just like Mandela, I would love to be remembered for the open and kind heart I have.”

Nozipho Madinda explained the plan behind their initiative: “We cleaned the centre, the hall and the dining hall. Amazwi works with all the centres in Makhanda, so this year it was Antic Elderly Centre’s turn. Every year we choose a centre to go to.”

She highlighted the day’s significance for Amazwi, allowing them to make a tangible difference in Ward 4 and integrate their passion for literature through reading with the elders.