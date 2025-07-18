Happy Mandela Day!

Every year on 18 July, we honour Nelson Mandela’s life and legacy – a call to action for individuals, communities, and organisations to reflect on his values and make positive impacts in their communities.

This first collection of stories, commissioned by Rhodes University Community Engagement, written by School of Journalism and Media Studies students, and co-published in Grocott’s Mail, showcases the vision and work of Makhandans who embody Mandela’s spirit of service. We will publish many more over the remainder of ‘Mandela Month’.

The profiles illuminate how acts of committed service by ordinary Makhandans create ripple effects that strengthen our community. While Mandela Day traditionally calls for 67 minutes of service, these Makhandans demonstrate a year-round commitment and embody the African philosophy of Ubuntu – ‘I am because we are’ – that guided Mandela’s life.