‘The personal is political’

By Uvile Soci

Rhodes University alumnus and current master’s student Lazarus Kgageng launched his debut novel, The Chords of a Hymn, in an evocative ceremony at Amazwi South African Museum of Literature.

Kgageng, who completed both his political studies undergraduate and honours degrees at Rhodes, and now researches Critical Studies in Sexuality and Reproduction at master’s level, published the novel on 30 March 2025

The event occurred in Amazwi’s auditorium, renowned for hosting literary launches and exhibitions reflecting South Africa’s diverse literary heritage. Family, friends, academics, and literary enthusiasts filled the room, many eager to engage with the themes Kgageng explores: gender‑based violence, queer identity, parental complexities, and resilience in the face of trauma.

Speaking on one of the central themes, queer identity, Kgageng says, “Queer people do exist. We have problems, and life revolves around us, too. So, it’s not life against us. It’s life for us and with us.”

On behalf of the Department of Drama, Professor Anton Krueger kick-started the launch by acknowledging Kgageng’s perseverance in completing the book. “Having published a book myself, I know that it is not an easy feat, so I think we can all admire Kgagen’s willpower.”, he said.

Lazarus opened the evening with a personal reading from the novel’s central character, Sechaba, a young boy navigating abuse, rejection, and the cost of survival. His words were described as “raw and resonant,” reflecting his commitment to truth‑telling through fiction.

Kgageng spoke candidly about the novel’s origins. Initially drafted in 2021 for the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture competition, the manuscript missed the deadline due to personal setbacks. However, this delay became an opportunity: in 2024, Kgageng’s manuscript was selected for publication through the Publish’d Afrika Magazine Adopt‑An‑Author Programme, receiving professional editorial guidance from novelist Sukoluhle Mdlongwa.

He explained that The Chords of a Hymn is deeply informed by his experiences—his journey with identity, trauma, and sexuality. “The personal is political,” he emphasised, echoing feminist theorist Carol Hanisch, a personal philosophy shaped during his Rhodes University studies.

The launch also acknowledged the support that made the novel possible: from best friends Siyamthanda Mabuya and Ibabale Sobekwa, who served as early readers and advisors, to the Ink Society, a creative writing society at Rhodes, which fostered his creative voice as part of a queer writers’ collective. Speaking of the writing society, he said, “Going to Ink Soc sessions every Tuesday and being around like-minded creatives reminded me that I’m not alone and that I’ve got a story to tell.”

Kgageng made it clear that The Chords of a Hymn aims to be more than fiction; it is framed as a tool for healing, giving voice to survivors, and urging societal conversation around GBV and queer visibility. He shared that the book’s proceeds would help repay his Rhodes University academic debt and support ongoing advocacy and awareness efforts. The Chords of a Hymn follows the journey of Sechaba, whose mother is forced into a violent marriage for economic reasons. As he grapples with abuse, school bullying, and societal rejection, Sechaba eventually resists, and his act of defiance reshapes his future in tragic and transformative ways.

The Chords of a Hymn is now available through personal order channels, with earnings directed toward reflected causes, burying the stigmas that Sechaba (and the author) have survived, and opening space for conversations that matter.